Obama Didn't Object to Clooney Piece Calling for Biden to Step Aside

Thursday, 11 July 2024 10:48 AM EDT

Former President Barack Obama was given advanced notice of actor George Clooney's public call for President Joe Biden to drop out of his reelection campaign and did not object, sources told Politico on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Clooney's guest essay in the New York Times titled "I Love Joe Biden. But We Need a New Nominee" expressed the sentiment of many in the Democratic Party that viewed Biden's debate performance as substantial evidence to remove him from the ticket. The outlet reported that Clooney called Obama to give him a heads-up prior to the column being published.

"It's devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fundraiser was not the Joe 'big F------ deal' Biden of 2010," Clooney wrote.

"He wasn't even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate."

In June, Clooney co-hosted a Biden fundraiser in Los Angeles that raised close to $30 million for Biden's reelection efforts. Obama, who has been close with Clooney over the years, attended the fundraiser. Politico noted that Obama made no effort to dissuade Clooney from publicly voicing his opinion.

Clooney did not mince words in his piece, stating, "We are not going to win in November with this president.

"This isn't only my opinion; this is the opinion of every senator and Congress member and governor that I've spoken with in private. Every single one, irrespective of what he or she is saying publicly," the "Batman and Robin" star said.

"The dam has broken. We can put our heads in the sand and pray for a miracle in November, or we can speak the truth," Clooney added.

"I love Joe Biden. As a senator. As a vice president and as president. I consider him a friend, and I believe in him. Believe in his character. Believe in his morals," the actor continued.

"But the one battle he cannot win is the fight against time. None of us can," Clooney concluded.

Thursday, 11 July 2024 10:48 AM
