WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: ge aerospace | invest | us | engine production

GE Aerospace to Invest $1B in US Engine Production

Monday, 09 March 2026 09:26 AM EDT

GE Aerospace said on Monday it will invest an additional $1 billion in its U.S. manufacturing sites and supplier base this year to boost engine deliveries and ramp up parts production.

The investment, which follows a $1 billion commitment from the jet engine maker last year, comes amid robust demand for new commercial and defense jet engines and order backlogs with wait times stretching over years.

The company said on Monday that the investments will generate about 5,000 additional jobs in the United States.

"Maintaining U.S. aerospace leadership requires sustained investment in our people, our facilities, and the technologies that will define the future of flight," CEO Larry Culp said.

More than $275 million of the total investment is expected to be spent on upgrading sites that produce defense engines and components, GE said.

Meanwhile, $200 million will go toward expanding manufacturing capacity for the CFM LEAP engine, which powers narrowbody jets made by Boeing and Airbus.

GE also plans to invest more than $100 million in its external supplier base to provide tooling and equipment aimed at stabilizing production schedules.

The company also spends roughly $3 billion on research and development annually.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
GE Aerospace said on Monday it will invest an additional $1 billion in its U.S. manufacturing sites and supplier base this year to boost engine deliveries and ramp up parts production. The investment, which follows a $1 billion commitment from the jet engine maker last year,...
ge aerospace, invest, us, engine production
193
2026-26-09
Monday, 09 March 2026 09:26 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved