Average US Gas Price Spikes 10 Cents over 2 Weeks to $3.64

Average US Gas Price Spikes 10 Cents over 2 Weeks to $3.64
Gasoline prices continue to rise in Los Angeles. 2/26/2022 Los Angeles, CA., USA (Photo by Ted Soqui/SIPA USA)(Sipa via AP Images)

Sunday, 27 February 2022 02:08 PM

The average U.S. price of a gallon of regular-grade gasoline spiked 10 cents over the past two weeks to $3.64 per gallon (3.8 liters).

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that the price jump came after a rise in crude oil costs amid global supply concerns following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Lundberg said further increases are likely.

The price at the pump is about a dollar higher than it was a year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.86 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $3.14 per gallon.

According to the survey, the average price of diesel is $4.02 a gallon, up 12 cents over two weeks.

