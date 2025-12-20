Gas Prices Drop to Lowest December Levels Since 2020

Gasoline prices are expected to fall further this holiday season, giving travelers relief at the pump as national averages dip below 2020 levels.

AAA said gas prices dropped more than 4 cents Thursday to $2.89 per gallon, marking the cheapest December at the pump since the end of 2020.

GasBuddy on Thursday said the national average for a gallon of gasoline was projected to hit approximately $2.29 on Christmas Day.

"Christmas is often when gas prices settle near the lowest levels of the year, and 2025 is no exception," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

"Refinery maintenance has wrapped up, supplies are rising, and winter demand is much lower than in summer, all of which help keep a lid on prices.”

The White House earlier this week highlighted lower prices under the Trump administration.

“In President Trump’s second term, gas prices have fallen to the lowest average price in 1,741 days and Americans on track to spend the lowest amount of their disposable income on gas in the last two decades,” the White House said in a press release.

“In fact, average gas prices have dipped below $3 per gallon in 39 states, below $2.75 per gallon in 24 states, and below $2.50 per gallon in seven states. Prices at some stations are even below $2 per gallon in seven states.”

President Donald Trump during his presidential address Wednesday night said his administration is "bringing our economy back from the brink of ruin," claiming that he has brought prices down across the board.

"I am bringing those high prices down and bringing them down very fast," Trump said from the White House's Diplomatic Room, adding, "Let's look at the facts."

Trump said under former President Joe Biden, gasoline prices rose 30 to 50%, hotel rates rose 37% and airfares rose 31%.

"Now, under our leadership, they are all coming down and coming down fast. Democrat politicians also sent the cost of groceries soaring, but we are solving that, too," he claimed.

Gas prices hit an all-time high in June 2022 under Biden, with an average price of $5.02 according to AAA.

The new average under Trump is $3 per gallon.