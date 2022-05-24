San Francisco Bay Area Gas Station Nears $8 Per Gallon

A San Francisco Bay Area gas station is charging nearly $8 per gallon ahead of Memorial Day weekend as California’s average price continues to trend upward, ABC’s KABC-TV 7 reported on Tuesday.

The Chevron station in Menlo Park, California, was pictured offering regular gasoline to customers at a price of $7.25 per gallon, with its higher-octane gasoline hitting $7.75 per gallon.

Gas prices are spiking across the country at shocking rates. In California alone, gasoline has gone up almost $2 per gallon over the last year. That number over the same period nationwide is $1.61, according to The Daily Wire.

The AAA national average of gas prices sat at $4.598 per gallon as of Monday, with California above an average of $6 per gallon – by far the highest in the country.

During a Monday press conference in Japan, President Joe Biden oddly referred to the rise in gas prices as “an incredible transition” away from fossil fuels, the New York Post reported.

“[When] it comes to the gas prices, we’re going through an incredible transition that is taking place that, God willing, when it’s over, we’ll be stronger and the world will be stronger and less reliant on fossil fuels when this is over,” Biden said after meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

“The price of gas at the pump is something that I told you — you heard me say before — it would be a matter of great discussion at my kitchen table when I was a kid growing up,” he added.