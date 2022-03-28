Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti Blames High Housing Costs for Exodus

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is blaming a surge in housing costs for the city's mass outward migration, even though crime in the city has also increased dramatically, according to the Daily Caller.

Los Angeles had 397 homicides in 2021, the most in more than a decade and a 50% increase from 2019. Concurrently, median single-family home prices have increased by 84% since Garcetti was elected in 2013.

''You don't have to be indigent, you don't have to be homeless to feel that it costs a lot. If you ask me the question, what are the top three issues facing Los Angeles or California, I'd say in this order: housing, housing and housing,'' Garcetti told reporters in an interview Friday, according to Bloomberg.

And ''part of the problem in LA is too many people want to be here,'' Garcetti commented, according to Bloomberg, ''This isn't Detroit or Pittsburgh in the '80s.''

Los Angeles County lost 160,000 residents between July 1, 2020, and July 1, 2021, according to a U.S. Census report released last week, the most significant population decline anywhere in the nation.

The number of homeless people in the city, though, has nearly doubled, from almost 23,000 in 2013 to 41,290 in 2020, according to Bloomberg.

''We've been seeing a lot of these tent encampments, not just in Los Angeles. Of course, you've got them in the ‘Mass. and Cass' area of Boston. None of this used to happen with the meth that the Mexicans used to make back 10 or so years ago. There was not this rapid onset of schizophrenia, rapid onset of hallucinations,'' author Sam Quinones told WBUR.