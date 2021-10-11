Mother Uses Settlement From Son's Death to Buy Guns for Other Son's Gang

A California woman was arrested after using money awarded in a settlement for her son's fatal shooting by police in order to buy guns for her other son and gang members.

The New York Post reports that according to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office, 14 people, including Christina Lopez, 42, of Madera, were arrested after a monthslong investigation into a gang whose members were accused of being involved in a July shooting.

Lopez was awarded almost $5 million in April from Madera after her 16-year-old son, Isiah Murrietta-Golding, was fatally shot by police after trying to run while they were attempting to detain him. Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp said that Lopez used some of that money to buy weapons for her 14-year-old son and his gang.

According to ABC 30, Smittcamp said that she ''has continued now to take the money from her settlement that she received from the city of Fresno to buy a home where she lives in addition to spending thousands of dollars on guns that she has in turn given to her 14-year-old son. Clearly, this family has been seasoned in this type of behavior.''

Police said that ''Lopez faces 22 counts of gun trafficking charges including conspiracy to provide firearms to a minor for the benefit of a street gang, child endangerment and conspiracy to provide a firearm to a gang member,'' the Post adds. She remains in jail and will appear in court on Tuesday.