Gallup: Those 'Extremely Proud' to Be American Hits All-Time Low

Only 38% of U.S. adults say they are "extremely proud" to be American, the lowest recorded by Gallup since it began monitoring it in 2001, according to the company's latest poll.

However, combined with the 27% who are "very proud," 65% of American adults express pride in the country, which is two percentage points higher than what it was in 2020.

In addition, 22% say they are "moderately proud," while 9% are "only a little" and 4% "not at all" proud.

The current measurements of pride are significantly below the trend averages of 55% extremely proud and 80% extremely or very proud.

Before 2015, at least 55% of American adults always said they were extremely proud, with the number going as high as 70% in 2003 in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

But the feeling of extreme national pride in being American has been consistently falling by a total of nearly 20 points over the past decade.

Other results from the survey indicate:

Pride in being American has consistently ranked higher among Republicans than Democrats and Independents since the measurement started more than two decades ago and does so currently. However, extreme national pride among Republicans (58%) is now at its lowest point ever, as is that of Independents (34%).

For Democrats, extreme national pride hit a record low of 22% in 2019. It went up to 31% in 2021 when Joe Biden entered the White House, but has since gone back down to 26% this year.

Since 2013, Democrats have registered a 30 percentage-point drop in those saying they are extremely proud to be American, the largest such fall among the three major party groups, which have all decreased by double digits.

The current 32-point gap in Democratic versus Republican extreme pride is larger than the historical average, although it is less than the record-high 54-point gap registered in 2019.

Majorities of each partisan group currently say they are at least very proud to be American, with 84% of Republicans, 62% of independents and 52% of Democrats.

The poll was conducted by telephone between June 1-20, with a random sample of 1,015 adults. For results based on the total sample of national adults, the margin of sampling error is ±4 percentage points at the 95% confidence level.