Gallup Poll: 37% Say Biden Respected by World Leaders

Gallup found that a minority of Americans, 37%, say President Joe Biden is respected by leaders of other countries, and 58% say he is not.

While this is the second consecutive 37% reading for Biden on this measure, it is well below the 58% recorded in February 2021, shortly after his inauguration.

With ongoing wars between Russia and Ukraine and Hamas and Israel, Biden is dealing with significant international challenges at a time when majorities of Americans, according to the new Gallup survey, say world leaders do not respect him.

Biden has mobilized NATO allies to help Ukraine in its two-year war against Russia. He has provided staunch support to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel.

Netanyahu continues to disagree with Biden, and dictators such as Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping have seemingly acted with no regard for his views.

Gallup notes that the current reading is on par with Biden's latest overall job approval rating of 38%.

When former President Donald Trump was in office in 2020, 37% of Americans also said he was respected by world leaders, the same figure as Biden.

There is a partisan divide, with majorities of Democrats (65%) holding positive views of the United States' image globally, but 41% of independents, and only 17% of Republicans say the country is viewed favorably.

Republicans and Democrats express high levels of positivity about the U.S. and the president when their party occupies the White House and much more negative views when a president from the opposing party is in office.

Americans' satisfaction with the nation's position in the world is at its lowest since 2017, with 33% satisfied. This marks a slight decline from 37% readings each of the prior three years. A majority of Americans, 65%, are dissatisfied with the nation's global position.

Americans have a poorer of view of Biden's standing among world leaders than do people overseas regarding the president. In the third year of his presidency, Biden received mostly positive reviews from people across 23 countries in a Pew Research Center survey. A median of 54% expressed confidence in Biden, while 39% say they lacked confidence in him.

Gallup's World Affairs poll was conducted Feb. 1-20 with a minimum of 1,000 U.S. adults aged 18 and older. No margin of error was provided.