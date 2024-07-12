Gallup Poll: Majority of Americans Want Immigration Decreased

For the first time in nearly 20 years, a majority of Americans say they want immigration levels decreased, according to a new Gallup poll.

According to the survey, 55% say they want immigration reduced, while 16% say they want immigration to increase — the lowest level since 2009. 25% say they want immigration to remain at the same level.

May and June of 2020 were the only months on record when more respondents said they wanted immigration levels increased instead of decreased, at 34% and 33%, respectively.

The share of respondents who wanted a decrease in immigration hit a record low in May 2020, when just 28% said they wanted to slow immigration.

Support for reduced immigration peaked between 1993 and 1995, when 65% of respondents said they were in favor of lower levels.

That peak of support in the early to mid-1990s was a harbinger of the 1996 Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigration Responsibility Act. The legislation remains the most significant overhaul of the nation’s immigration system since 1986.

Under then-House Speaker Newt Gingrich, R-Ga., House Republicans pushed for the bill and the issue was front and center heading into the 1996 midterm elections.

Gallup has been asking Americans about immigration since 1965. On average, in that time period, 42% of Americans favored reduced immigration, 35% preferred keeping the status quo, and 18% wanted increased immigration.

Attitudes on immigration were also influenced by events that shaped the national consciousness, such as the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks. In June 2001, 41% said they wanted reduced immigration; that number jumped to 58% in October 2001.

During the Biden administration, pro-immigration sentiment has steadily fallen, as congressional Republicans have successfully spotlighted border security and the illegal immigration crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Immigration could play a significant role in the November elections, with 25% of U.S. registered voters saying a candidate must share their views on immigration to secure their vote. That has ticked up slightly from 20% in 2015, which is the last time Gallup asked the question.

Another 56% say immigration will be one of many important factors they consider when voting this year, and 16% say it is not a major issue.

The poll was conducted June 3-23 and surveyed 1,005 adults living in all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. The margin of error is plus or minus 4 percentage points.