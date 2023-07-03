Gallup Poll: Confidence in US Government Lowest in G7

Only 31% of those surveyed in the United States say they have confidence in their national government, placing it last of any of the G7 nations, according to a Gallup poll released on Monday.

When Gallup first measured national confidence in governments worldwide almost two decades ago in 2006, the situation was exactly opposite, with the U.S. first among the G7 nations, as 56% of Americans expressed confidence in their national government.

Other results from the survey include:

* The U.S. has seen a sharp decline in the public’s confidence in the national government over the past couple of years. In 2020, 46% of U.S. adults expressed faith in their government, which was most likely increased by the effect of the coronavirus pandemic.

* However, after President Joe Biden took office, confidence in government fell to 40% in 2021 and again to 31% last year. This is in line with the lowest rates of confidence measured in the U.S. government since Gallup started tracking it worldwide in 2006, with the other lows measured in 2013, 2016 and 2018 under former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

* Declining domestic confidence in the U.S. government has taken place at the same time as falling approval ratings on the world stage. Median global approval of U.S. leadership declined to 41% last year, down from 45% in 2021 during Biden’s first year in office.

* After the U.S., Great Britain had the second lowest confidence from their constituents of any G7 member country, at only 33%.

* When Gallup first measured national confidence in governments in 2006, Great Britain was second among the G7 nations behind the U.S., as 49% expressed confidence in their national government.

* But confidence in the U.K. has fallen to a near-record low, on par with its level in 2008 during the financial crash (32%).

* In recent years, the U.K. political system has been shaken by several major events, including Brexit, the "Partygate" scandal and frequent turnover among its prime ministers, with four prime ministers in as many years since 2019.