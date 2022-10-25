Gallup: Biden Approval Down to 40 Percent

President Joe Biden’s job approval rating dipped to 40% this week, according to the latest poll from Gallup released on Tuesday.

Biden’s approval rating, as measured by Gallup, has declined two months in a row after rising to 44% in August.

40% approve of Biden’s job performance as of October.

42% said the same in September.

44% said the same in August.

The poll also found that most Americans disapprove of Biden’s job performance at 56%. The vast majority of Democrats approve of Biden, at 85%, while just 4% of Republicans say the same.

When compared to past presidents’ approval ratings at this point in their terms, Biden’s average rating of 42% “is similar to what most other elected presidents dating back to Jimmy Carter received during their seventh quarters in office,” with the exceptions of George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush, who Gallup notes “had significantly higher ratings tied to the U.S. response to Iraq's invasion of Kuwait and the 9/11 terrorist attacks, respectively.”

The polling firm concludes that “Americans' evaluations of the job Biden is doing as president continue to be more negative than positive, as they have for over a year now.

"Given the relationship between low job approval ratings and midterm election outcomes, Biden's unpopularity is likely to be a drag on his fellow Democrats' chances in this fall's voting.”

Gallup polled 1,009 adults across the country from October 3-20, 2022 with a margin of error of +/- 4 percentage points.