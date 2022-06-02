×
Tags: gallup | abortions | pro choice | poll

Gallup Poll: More Than Half Now Identify as Pro-choice

a pro life demonstrator holds a sign
(Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

Thursday, 02 June 2022 10:43 AM

More than half — 55% — of Americans now identify as pro-choice, according to a new Gallup poll.

The poll, conducted mostly after the draft of a Supreme Court decision on abortion rights was leaked, found that the pro-choice sentiment is the highest Gallup has measured since 1995, when it hit 56% The current number also marks a 6-percentage-point gain compared to a poll taken in 2021.

Results of the poll, released Thursday:

  • 39% identified as pro-life.
  • 52% said abortion is morally acceptable; 38% say it is morally wrong.
  • 23% of Republicans identified as pro-choice.
  • 88% of Democrats identified as pro-choice.
  • 54% of independents said they are pro-choice.
  • 67% support legal abortion in the first trimester; 27% oppose it.
  • 55% are against abortion in the second three months; 36% believe it should be legal.

The poll, conducted May 2-22, sampled 1,007 people. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Thursday, 02 June 2022 10:43 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

