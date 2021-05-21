×
G7 Countries Agree to Stop Funding Coal-Fired Power

Steam rises from the huge boiler units at the Jim Bridger Power Plant, east of Rock Springs, Wyo. (AP)

Friday, 21 May 2021 09:55 AM

The Group of Seven (G7) countries have agreed to stop funding the construction of coal-fired power stations, according to a document summarizing the conclusions of a G7 environment ministers' meeting, which was seen by Reuters on Friday.

"We stress that international investments in unabated coal must stop now and commit to take concrete steps towards an absolute end to new direct government support for unabated international thermal coal power generation by the end of 2021," it said.

Coal is considered unabated when it is burned without taking any measures to compensate for the carbon emitted, such as capturing and storing it.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
