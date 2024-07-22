WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: future forward | joe biden | kamala harris | super pac

Dem Super PAC Raises $150M After Biden Drops Out

By    |   Monday, 22 July 2024 03:34 PM EDT

Future Forward, a super PAC endorsed by President Joe Biden, said it received $150 million in new commitments in 24 hours after he said he was dropping his bid for reelection, Politico reported.

The super PAC had $122 million on hand at the end of June, according to Federal Election Commission filings.

Vice President Kamala Harris' fledgling campaign has raised $50 million since Biden dropped out Sunday while ActBlue, the Democrats fundraising platform, reported raising tens of millions to help down-ballot candidates. Democrats said they had their biggest fundraising day of the 2024 cycle.

The $96 million Biden already raised is being transferred to Harris.

"Grassroots supporters are energized and excited to support her as the Democratic nominee," ActBlue said on X on Sunday. ""Small-dollar donors are fired up and ready to take on this election.”

To get Biden to drop out, several major Democrat donors had said they would not donate to the campaign if he remained in the race, Politico reported.

"Future Forward will continue working to make sure Donald Trump is defeated in this election and those dangerous consequences are never felt by the American people,”  Future Forward said in a statement.

The super PAC said it had already reserved $250 million in TV and digital advertising earlier this year.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Future Forward, a super PAC endorsed by President Joe Biden, said it received $150 million in new commitments in 24 hours after he said he was dropping his bid for reelection, Politico reported.
future forward, joe biden, kamala harris, super pac
213
2024-34-22
Monday, 22 July 2024 03:34 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved