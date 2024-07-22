Dem Super PAC Raises $150M After Biden Drops Out

Future Forward, a super PAC endorsed by President Joe Biden, said it received $150 million in new commitments in 24 hours after he said he was dropping his bid for reelection, Politico reported.

The super PAC had $122 million on hand at the end of June, according to Federal Election Commission filings.

Vice President Kamala Harris' fledgling campaign has raised $50 million since Biden dropped out Sunday while ActBlue, the Democrats fundraising platform, reported raising tens of millions to help down-ballot candidates. Democrats said they had their biggest fundraising day of the 2024 cycle.

The $96 million Biden already raised is being transferred to Harris.

"Grassroots supporters are energized and excited to support her as the Democratic nominee," ActBlue said on X on Sunday. ""Small-dollar donors are fired up and ready to take on this election.”

To get Biden to drop out, several major Democrat donors had said they would not donate to the campaign if he remained in the race, Politico reported.

"Future Forward will continue working to make sure Donald Trump is defeated in this election and those dangerous consequences are never felt by the American people,” Future Forward said in a statement.

The super PAC said it had already reserved $250 million in TV and digital advertising earlier this year.