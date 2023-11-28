Report: Ga. Prosecutors Oppose Deals for Trump, Giuliani

Fulton County, Georgia, prosecutors won't consider plea deals for Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani and Mark Meadows, electing instead to force them to trial, The Guardian reported Tuesday.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is entertaining plea deals with the rest of the co-defendants, according to the report, inviting that testimony as a way to prosecute the three main conspirators, as they see it, in the attempt to overthrow 2020 election results in the state.

Trump and 18 others stand accused of participating in a wide-ranging scheme to illegally try to keep Trump in power after he lost the 2020 election to Democrat Joe Biden. Giuliani is the former lawyer to then-President Trump, and Meadows was his chief of staff.

The decision not to offer plea deals to the trio has not been formally communicated, according to The Guardian.

"Any comment by the Fulton county district attorney's office offering 'deals' to President Trump is laughable because we wouldn't accept anything except dismissal and maybe negotiate the terms of that office's apology to President Trump and the American people," Trump's lawyer Steve Sadow said in a statement to The Guardian.

Meadows' counsel did not comment for the story, but Giuliani's did.

"This is yet another unethical leak — likely by the prosecutor's office — to create publicity around a phony case where the highly partisan prosecutor's office in Georgia can't prove any wrongdoing," Ted Goodman, political adviser to Giuliani, told Newsmax in an email. "The only deal Mayor Giuliani is making is to tell the truth and unfortunately, every single prosecutor in this case is a partisan Democrat focused on their own political ambitions and keeping President Donald Trump out of the White House.

"Fani Willis is doing great and lasting damage to our country by continuing to weaponize our criminal justice system to keep President Trump out of the White House and to take down the people around him," he added.

Of the 18 co-defendants to Trump, four have reached plea deals so far, former Trump lawyers Sidney Powell, Jenna Ellis, and Kenneth Chesebro, and local bail bondsman Scott Hall.

Willis filed a motion to start the trial on Aug. 5, 2024.