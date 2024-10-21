WATCH TV LIVE

2 GOP Lawmakers Pressing FTC's Khan on Possible Hatch Act Violation

Monday, 21 October 2024 06:35 PM EDT

Two Republican lawmakers are pressing Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan for more information regarding potential Hatch Act violations.

"Recent reporting alleges that you toured the country to appear at several events with various Democrat congressional candidates during the election season," Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, said in a letter to Khan.

"Your campaign-style tour raises the perception — at a minimum — that you violated ethical standards to advocate for the election of partisan political candidates. We expect your cooperation with our inquiry."

The pair are asking for additional information about Khan's use of FTC resources "and involvement in events with political candidates."

Khan earlier this month appeared at events with Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rep. Greg Casar, D-Texas, in Austin, Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., in Chicago, and Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., and Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., in Phoenix.

Khan has also made appearances with Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., and Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo.

"Media accounts described your tour as a 'campaign gauntlet' with the timing of your events 'so near the election . . . hard to ignore,'" Jordan and Lee wrote.

"These campaign-style events create the appearance that you are using your official position to advocate for the election of certain Democrat candidates."

"Federal law and FTC ethics rules prohibit you from participating in political events, and from using appropriated funds for any political activity. To guard against abuse by agency officials, the Hatch Act and other government ethics rules create requirements for government employees and impose limits on how government employees may participate in political activities."

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax.

Monday, 21 October 2024 06:35 PM
