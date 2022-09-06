FTC Candidate, Close to Big Tech, Worries Conservatives

The leading candidate for the Federal Trade Commission has conservatives concerned about a long history of pushing Big Tech's agenda.

Svetlana Gans has been meeting with Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., amid rumors she is the favorite to be the consumer protection agency's next GOP nominee, the New York Post reported Tuesday.

"Svetlana Gans would be an absolute disaster for Republicans that want to hold Big Tech accountable," a former Senate Judiciary Committee aide told the Post. "She has a history of friendliness with Big Tech, and works for a law firm that represents Facebook.

"Conservative groups will oppose her."

Gans is a partner at Gibson Dunn law firm which has a client list that includes Facebook/Meta, Google, and Amazon. She has also been with The Internet and Television Association, working with major cable and telecommunications companies, according to the report.

"We don't want a Big Tech shill," American Principles Project Policy Director Jon Schweppe told the Post. "We don't want someone who's made a career out of boosting the largest companies in the world.

"We want someone who will be tough, but fair — someone who will be skeptical of Big Tech's concentrated power and willing to crack down on Big Tech's anti-competitive behavior."

Republicans have sought to rein in Big Tech, particularly after allegations of a bias against conservatives and alleged censorship during the past presidential election campaign.

"There are a lot of ways that people who like Big Tech could muddy the waters," a source told the Post. "There's a point where she may be in the majority at the FTC and that would really hurt the agenda."

Noah Phillips, one of two Republican-appointed FTC commissioners, has announced he is stepping down this fall. The five-member FTC can have no more than three seats from the same party, according to the report.

McConnell will have the authority to put up the next GOP nominee for the FTC. President Joe Biden is the nominator if a Democrat were to leave the FTC.