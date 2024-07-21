WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: frank biden | brother | joe biden | withdraw | presidential | race

Frank Biden: Glad for 'Whatever Time We Have Left'

By    |   Sunday, 21 July 2024 05:16 PM EDT

President Joe Biden's brother Frank told CBS News on Sunday evening he is "selfishly" happy his brother dropped out of the presidential race.

"I'm incredibly proud of my brother. Selfishly, I will be glad to have him back for whatever time we have left," he said. "He is a genuine hero. Country over self. It sounds corny and in our cynical political environment but he nor I am cynical," he said.

Granddaughter Naomi Biden, the eldest daughter of Hunter Biden and Kathleen Buhle, shared support for her grandfather on X, saying "I'm nothing but proud today of my Pop … who has served our country with every bit of his soul and with unmatched distinction."

"He has been at the center of, and had a material impact on, literally every single major issue that our country and world has faced for 50 years," she posted.

First lady Jill Biden had a measured response, posting hearts on a retweet of her husband's letter announcing his withdrawal from the race.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Joe Biden's brother Frank told CBS News on Sunday evening he is "selfishly" happy his brother dropped out of the presidential race.
frank biden, brother, joe biden, withdraw, presidential, race
169
2024-16-21
Sunday, 21 July 2024 05:16 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved