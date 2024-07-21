Frank Biden: Glad for 'Whatever Time We Have Left'

President Joe Biden's brother Frank told CBS News on Sunday evening he is "selfishly" happy his brother dropped out of the presidential race.

"I'm incredibly proud of my brother. Selfishly, I will be glad to have him back for whatever time we have left," he said. "He is a genuine hero. Country over self. It sounds corny and in our cynical political environment but he nor I am cynical," he said.

Granddaughter Naomi Biden, the eldest daughter of Hunter Biden and Kathleen Buhle, shared support for her grandfather on X, saying "I'm nothing but proud today of my Pop … who has served our country with every bit of his soul and with unmatched distinction."

"He has been at the center of, and had a material impact on, literally every single major issue that our country and world has faced for 50 years," she posted.

First lady Jill Biden had a measured response, posting hearts on a retweet of her husband's letter announcing his withdrawal from the race.