WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: france | trade | trump

French Minister Calls for Extension of EU-US Trade Talks

French Minister Calls for Extension of EU-US Trade Talks

Sunday, 29 June 2025 07:09 AM EDT

France's finance minister has called for extending EU-U.S. trade talks beyond the July 9 deadline in order to secure a better agreement.

U.S. President Donald Trump has set the deadline for the trade talks, warning that failure to reach agreement could trigger higher U.S. tariffs on goods from cars to pharmaceuticals.

Progress in the negotiations between the huge trading partners remains unclear. European officials are increasingly resigned to a 10% "reciprocal" tariff imposed by Washington in April being the baseline in any deal, sources familiar with the talks have told Reuters.

"I think that we are going to strike a deal with the Americans," French Finance Minister Eric Lombard told newspaper La Tribune Dimanche in an interview published on Sunday.

"Regarding the deadline, my wish is for another postponement. I would rather have a good deal than a bad deal on July 9," he said.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said earlier this month that deadlines on some countries negotiating in good faith could be extended.

French President Emmanuel Macron said following an EU summit on Thursday that France wants a quick and pragmatic trade deal with the United States but would not accept unbalanced terms.

EU leaders discussed a new U.S. proposal at the summit but the European Commission did not reveal the content of the offer.

Lombard said that energy could form part of a trade deal, with the EU potentially increasing its imports of U.S. gas to replace flows from Russia.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
France's finance minister has called for extending EU-U.S. trade talks beyond the July 9 deadline in order to secure a better agreement.U.S. President Donald Trump has set the deadline for the trade talks, warning that failure to reach agreement could trigger higher U.S....
france, trade, trump
244
2025-09-29
Sunday, 29 June 2025 07:09 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved