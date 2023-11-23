France Mobilizes 15K Soldiers for Olympics Security

France's military is set to deploy 15,000 soldiers to ensure the security of the Paris Olympics scheduled for July 26-Aug. 11, 2024, according to General Christophe Abad, the military governor of Paris and adviser to the city's police chief, ABC News reported.

Nearly 10,000 troops will be positioned in the Paris region, focusing on key Olympic event locations, Abad revealed Thursday.

The military presence will extend nearly 10,000 miles to Tahiti, where navy vessels will safeguard the venue for Olympic surfing.

To fortify the capital's security, a temporary military camp accommodating 5,000 troops will be established in a park southeast of Paris, bringing the force near the city's Olympic sites.

The large-scale security operation, unparalleled in France's history, involves thousands of police officers and private security personnel.

Recent legislation permits the temporary use of cameras combined with artificial intelligence software to scan for potential security threats during the Olympics. This development has raised concerns among critics who fear a permanent erosion of privacy and civil liberties.

French law explicitly prohibits using facial recognition technology to trace individuals deemed "suspicious," the BBC reported.

"We are not China; we do not want to be Big Brother," emphasized François Mattens, whose Paris-based AI company is actively vying for a portion of the Olympics video surveillance contract.

Critics argue the prohibition may begin a more invasive trend. Despite the law's experimental period extending until March 2025, there are apprehensions that the French government's underlying intent is to institutionalize these new security measures.

According to the BBC, digital rights activist Noémie Levain agrees.

"AI video monitoring is a surveillance tool which allows the state to analyze our bodies, our behavior, and decide whether it is normal or suspicious. Even without facial recognition, it enables mass control," she said. "We see it as just as scary as what is happening in China. It's the same principle of losing the right to be anonymous, the right to act how we want to act in public, the right not to be watched."

In the skies, the French military also plans to use Reaper surveillance drones, AWACS airspace-monitoring planes, fighter jets, airborne refueling planes, and helicopters to carry sharpshooters and counterdrone equipment.

Abad said the military force of 15,000 will integrate 7,000 troops already deployed on anti-terrorism patrols at transport hubs and other critical locations, such as places of worship.

The military stands ready to contribute additional troops if the organizers of the Paris Games face challenges in recruiting sufficient private security staff.

As part of comprehensive Olympic preparations, the military has conducted training exercises to enhance readiness for potential crises during the games. Abad reported that in recent war games, officials tested their capabilities in handling various scenarios, including terrorist threats, plane crashes, drone attacks, severe heat waves, and chemical spills.