International Enrollment Steady at Columbia, Princeton

By    |   Friday, 29 August 2025 07:24 PM EDT

International student enrollment at Columbia and Princeton universities has held steady this year compared with 2024 despite a crackdown on American colleges by the Trump administration, The New York Times reports.

The report comes a day after the administration proposed a rule that would limit the duration of visas for students, cultural exchange visitors, and members of the media.

In 2024, 1.6 million international students were on F visas in the U.S., according to government data.

Princeton reported an increase in foreign student enrollment from last year, while Columbia's figures held steady, according to the Times.

Columbia's enrollment of Black and Hispanic students remained in line with last year's, when the proportion of Black students had already fallen sharply after a Supreme Court decision that ended affirmative action in higher education.

At Princeton, where Black enrollment had previously held steady, the university reported a marked decline this year, while the share of Hispanic students admitted was consistent.

International student enrollment at Columbia and Princeton universities has held steady this year compared with 2024 despite a crackdown on American colleges by the Trump administration, The New York Times reports.
Read and Post Comments
