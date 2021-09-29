Florida, Texas and Tennessee Metro Areas Most-Improved Housing Markets

Metro areas in Florida, Tennessee and Texas have the most-improved housing markets out of the largest 40 in the country, according to recent research from Realtor.com released this week.

Realtor.com examines housing markets across the country for its annual list, which looks at market demand according to the number of unique viewers of a property on their website and market pace by looking at how many days a listing remained active on realtor.com.

The website found in its August 2021 Hottest Housing Markets list that the most-improved metro area housing markets are Florida’s Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, and Jacksonville; Tennessee’s Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin; and Austin-Round Rock in Texas.

The real estate website notes that Orlando in particular has shown a notable improvement from the early days of the pandemic, having risen 100 spots on the list since last year.

“After struggling early in the days of the pandemic, the Orlando, FL housing market is now returning to form, earning the position of fastest-rising large market on our list,” Realtor.com writes. “In August, the Orlando area rose 100 spots in the rankings compared to last year, bringing it back into range of its typical rankings at this time of the season. The typical Orlando home spent a median time on market of 37 days, the shortest time for any August on record, according to available data going back to 2016. Moreover, the number of viewers per property in Orlando rose 74% year over year in August.”

North Carolina’s Burlington metro area has also seen a recent uptick, retaking the top position on the hottest housing list, with Realtor.com noting that “Half of all homes in Burlington were selling in under 18 days in August—10 days faster than last year, and 21 days faster than is typical in the rest of the country. Properties in the metro drew in 2.5 times as many unique viewers per property as the typical home around the United States. The median listing price of homes in the Burlington area was $290,000 in August, up 1.1% year over year, which was 23.7% below the national median price of $380,000.”