Tags: Florida | Schools | Gender Identity | Title IX

Florida Tells Schools Not to Follow Federal Gender Identity Rules

students in a hallway
(Dreamstime)

Friday, 29 July 2022 03:27 PM EDT

The state of Florida this week told schools that federal policies protecting transgender students "should not be treated as governing law," according to Florida Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr.

The U.S. Department of Education proposed a Title IX rule to protect transgender students that would prohibit "all forms of sex discrimination, including discrimination based on sex stereotypes, sex characteristics, pregnancy or related conditions, sexual orientation and gender identity."

Politico reports that Diaz sent a memo to schools across the state warning that "the Department will not stand idly by as federal agencies attempt to impose a sexual ideology on Florida schools that risk the health, safety, and welfare of Florida students."

He goes on to say that transgender students should not be given access to the bathrooms, locker rooms, or dorms of their choice; he also states that transgender students should not be allowed to compete on the sports teams that match their gender identity.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Friday, 29 July 2022 03:27 PM
