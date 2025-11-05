WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: florida | ron desantis | zohran mamdani | nyc

DeSantis Asks Floridians How to Handle Fleeing New Yorkers

By    |   Wednesday, 05 November 2025 04:24 PM EST

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis posted an online survey on Tuesday asking residents of his state how best to respond to New Yorkers fleeing the city following the election of Democrat socialist Zohran Mamdani as mayor.

"Floridians —response to the Mamdani election in NYC should be to: Build an FL border wall, Tariff all transplants, Recruit new transplants," DeSantis wrote on X.

DeSantis was responding to a post from Republican Florida state Rep. Peggy Gossett-Seidman, who wrote, "Florida should tariff everyone fleeing NYC, Gov @RonDeSantis."

A day earlier, as Mamdani's election appeared all but certain, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott warned that any New Yorkers seeking to flee the new socialist mayor's administration would face a 100% tariff if they attempted to move to Texas.

Abbott did not specify how or why he would enforce such a measure, but the statement quickly gained traction among other Republican leaders.

A week before Election Day, Tesla CEO Elon Musk predicted that Mamdani would be "the future of the Democratic Party."

DeSantis replied, "Assuming he gets elected, Mamdani will be the most prominent Democrat in America the day he takes office."

He added, "Voters across the country will be able to watch his leftist agenda in action and know that his path is the Democrat path nationally. It will be good for Republicans, bad for New York City."

President Donald Trump offered a similar warning during a speech at the America Business Forum in Miami on Wednesday.

"Now the Democrats are so extreme that Miami will soon be the refuge for those fleeing communism in New York City. They flee," Trump told the crowd.

"As I've warned for many years, our opponents are hell-bent on turning America into a communist Cuba or a socialist Venezuela, and you see what happened to those places," the president added.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis posted an online survey on Tuesday asking residents of his state how best to respond to New Yorkers fleeing the city following the election of Democrat socialist Zohran Mamdani as mayor.
florida, ron desantis, zohran mamdani, nyc
302
2025-24-05
Wednesday, 05 November 2025 04:24 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved