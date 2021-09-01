Florida Diner Owner Hangs Sign Telling Biden Supporters Not to Enter

The owner of a restaurant in Volusia County, Florida who was upset about the recent deaths of American service members in Afghanistan has posted a sign telling supporters of President Joe Biden not to come into her business.

The sign at DeBary Diner reads: “If you voted for and continue to support and stand behind the worthless, inept and corrupt administration currently inhabiting the White House that is complicit in the death of our servicemen and women in Afghanistan, please take your business elsewhere.”

Owner Angie Ugarte told Fox 35 Orlando, “It was the only thing I felt like I could do. I was just angry. I was just let down. I felt like one of those mothers, or wives, or sisters who were gonna get that knock on the door.”

She added, "If you really, really still stand behind what’s allowed this to happen and the way it happened – which was unnecessary then I really don’t want to be associated with you in any way and I certainly don’t want your business.”

When asked how customers have reacted, Ugarte said, "I’ve had people come to the door and look at it and turn around and walk away. And I’ve had people come into the kitchen while I’m cooking and say, ‘Hey, I love your sign.’”