South Florida Town State's First LGBTQ+ Sanctuary

Lake Worth Beach became the first town in Florida to declare itself a sanctuary for "LGBTQIA+ individuals and their families," The Hill reported.

City commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to adopt a resolution declaring that the South Florida town, which has a population of just over 42,000 people, "shall now and forever be considered a safe place, a sanctuary, a welcoming and supportive city for LGBTQIA+ individuals and their families to live in peace and comfort."

"I think it's time to take a stand that we affirmatively accept the people as they are," Lake Worth Beach Mayor Betty Resch said in a statement, according to local NBC affiliate WPTV.

Julie Seaver, the executive director of Compass LGBTQ Community Center, said passage of the resolution is "absolutely" a victory for the LGBTQ+ community.

Seaver noted that many students and parents have come to her center to express concerns and apprehensions about the upcoming school year after the passage of Florida's controversial education bill.

"Most importantly, this is a crucial time for all of us to come together and stand in unity that the city is publicly making a statement in black and white and a resolution that it is a safe city for all of its residents," Seaver said.