Controversial Fishing, Hunting Measure on Fla. Ballot

Voters in Florida will decide on a measure this November that would enshrine hunting and fishing rights in the state's constitution.

But the measure, known as Amendment 2, has sparked controversy, pitting conservationists against environmental groups.

Backers of Amendment 2 say it will protect Florida's cultural heritage from any future challenges to hunting and fishing and is part of a larger bid to preserve wildlife in the state as well as residents' enjoyment of it.

Opponents say it's not necessary and could allow outdated and cruel hunting practices, as well as pose a threat to certain wildlife.

Martha Guyas, A policy director for the American Sportfishing Association, is among the proponents and says it's necessary because other states have mounted challenges to hunting and fishing.

She cited a proposed 2022 Oregon initiative that would have criminalized the practices, although it didn't end up on the ballot.

She said, "This is just getting ahead of any of those challenges in Florida. There are lots of times when something seems unforeseeable, but five or 10 years down the line becomes an issue."

Opponents say the measure's vague wording, which protects "fishing, hunting, and the taking of fish and wildlife, including by the use of traditional methods," could result in state officials approving cruel hunting and fishing tactics and make it more difficult to protect animals.

Amendment 2 supporters include the National Rifle Association, the American Sportfishing Association, the Congressional Sportsman's Association, and other groups.

The Sierra Club, The Humane Society of the United States and the state Democratic Party are among detractors.

But the group "Yes on 2" has far out-raised opponents, having received more than $800,000 in donations so far.

Amendment 2 must get 60% of voter approval to make it into the constitution.