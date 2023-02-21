Florida Dem: Make it Illegal for Dogs to Stick Heads Out Car Windows

A Democrat Florida lawmaker wants to make it illegal in the state for a dog to stick its head out of the window of a car.

Senate Bill 932, which would ban Fido from catching a breeze, was introduced by state Sen. Lauren Book on Friday, according to Newsweek.

Specifically, it would prohibit people "from taking specified actions relating to the transportation of dogs on public roadways," including letting dogs stick their heads out of car windows.

In addition, it would require dogs to be secured in a crate appropriate for its size while in a vehicle on a public roadway, be restrained with a safety harness or seat belt, or be under the control of someone other than the driver, WFLA reported.

WFLA noted the bill would also make it illegal to have a dog on the driver's lap when the car is being used.

Book's bill would also make it illegal to declaw a cat, Newsweek said.

It also includes a ban on businesses from "manufacturing, importing for profit, selling, or offering for sale in this state a cosmetic developed or manufactured using cosmetic animal testing conducted or contracted by certain persons or from conducting or contracting for cosmetic animal testing."