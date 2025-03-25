Fla. Considers Repeal of Child Labor Laws

Florida lawmakers are looking to roll back child labor laws as an effort to replace the void left by illegal migrant workers, The Hill reported Tuesday.

On Tuesday, a Florida Senate panel narrowly passed a proposal to stop regulations barring 16 to 17-year-olds from working jobs from 6:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. on school days. The proposal also would eliminate restrictions on teenagers working more than eight hours on a school day and more than 30 hours per week during the school year. Additionally, the proposal outlined that teens would no longer receive a 30-minute lunch period when they work eight-hour shifts.

Moreover, it would cut some restrictions for 14 and 15-year-olds who attend home school or are enrolled in a virtual setting.

Meanwhile, a separate measure in Florida's state House would allow teens — employed as interns or trainees — to be paid below the state's $13 an hour minimum wage. Notably, Florida's minimum wage is set to increase to $15 an hour next year.

Rep. Ryan Chamberlin, R-Belleview, the bill sponsor, said, according to the Tallahassee Democrat, the bill would give the teens experience to help them later in life.

"The answer to why people would choose this — that is that they see value outside of the pay. They see an opportunity to gain some experience they otherwise would not be able to gain that would further them and then jump them way past, hopefully, minimum wage in the future."

Nonetheless, opponents of the bill stated it could affect the teens' schooling.