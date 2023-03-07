×
Tags: florida | abortion | ban | desantis | gop | law

Florida Introduces 6-Week Abortion Ban Bill

By    |   Tuesday, 07 March 2023 03:27 PM EST

The Republican-led Florida Legislature introduced a bill Tuesday that would ban abortions after six weeks with exceptions for cases of rape, incest, or danger to the life of the mother.

SB 300 cuts down the time allowed for an abortion from 15 weeks to six weeks, the point where a fetal heartbeat can be detected, according to the bill.

Violators would face a third-degree felony charge, and face up to five years in prison, or be charged with a second-degree felony if the mother dies during the procedure, according to the proposed legislation.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signaled Tuesday that he will support the new legislation.

"I think those exceptions are sensible," DeSantis said during a press conference after his State of the State address Tuesday. "We welcome pro-life legislation."

Florida's current 15-week ban is still being challenged in court, and DeSantis said the outcome of that litigation will determine if the new proposal can proceed.

"I think the issue is less the week [of the ban], but that there's a detectable heartbeat," he said. "There is the 15-week [ban] being challenged. I haven't seen what is filed, but I think, in the discussions I had heard them having, that they were recognizing that case was pending and whatever they do this year [with the new bill] would be, basically, only in effect if that case was resolved favorably."

Orlando, Florida, television station WESH reported that state Democrats issued a statement Tuesday slamming the proposed ban.

"Ron DeSantis and the Republicans doing his bidding are working to further restrict the freedom of Florida's women and girls all in his attempt to boost his national profile and win over the MAGA base," the station reported Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried saying in the statement.

"DeSantis has made it clear his only focus is on imposing a MAGA agenda that hurts more and more Floridians every day. This new more extreme abortion ban he called for will only make it harder for Florida's women and girls to seek the care that they need."

If passed, and signed by DeSantis, the new law would take effect 30 days after the Florida Supreme Court either upholds the current 15-week law or overturns its current position that abortion is legal under the state constitution, Forbes reported.

"We're for pro-life. I urge the legislature to work, produce good stuff, and we will sign," Forbes reported DeSantis as saying in February before the start of the new state legislative session.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


