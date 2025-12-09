WATCH TV LIVE

Hobby Lobby CEO Donates $7M to Rebuild First Baptist Dallas

By    |   Tuesday, 09 December 2025 03:07 PM EST

First Baptist Dallas, whose historic sanctuary was destroyed in a fire last year, has received a $7 million donation from Hobby Lobby toward restoring the structure, according to senior pastor Robert Jeffress. 

On Sunday, Jeffress told the church's congregation that rebuilding the 134-year-old sanctuary is expected to cost about $127 million, with insurance to cover about $100 million of the cost, leaving the church with a gap of $27 million to pay, The Dallas Morning News reports.

The church had already raised $5 million, Jeffress said, when Hobby Lobby CEO David Green offered $7 million toward the renovation if the church could come up with another $7 million.

Jeffress said he then approached a family that attends the church and, after a day of prayer, agreed to contribute the full $7 million.

With Green's matching gift, Jeffress said, the church is now "within spitting distance" of its fundraising goal.

"We are deeply grateful for the extraordinary generosity of David Green and his family for this gift that will go a long way in helping us rebuild our historic sanctuary in the heart of Downtown Dallas," Jeffress said in a statement to the news outlet.

He said Green told him, "We want to invest in organizations that are winning people to faith in Jesus Christ, and that is exactly what First Baptist Church Dallas is doing."

The sanctuary in downtown Dallas was destroyed in July 2024 by a four-alarm fire. The cause remains undetermined.

Church leaders have said they hope to break ground on a new sanctuary next month, with an estimated completion date of Easter 2028.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


