43 Firefighters' Names Added to 9/11 Memorial Wall

The names of 43 firefighters who died from 9/11-related illnesses have been added to the New York City Fire Department's World Trade Center Memorial Wall ahead of next week's 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.

The names were unveiled at a ceremony Wednesday in Lower Manhattan.

"As we approach the 22nd anniversary of 9/11, the FDNY continues to feel the impact of that day," New York Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said at the ceremony.

"Each year, this memorial wall grows as we honor those who gave their lives in service of others. These brave men and women showed up that day and in the days and months following the attacks to participate in the rescue and recovery efforts at the World Trade Center site. We will never forget them.

"These events remind us of the promises we made to all of you and the never-ending dedication we have made to your loved ones," she added. "These events are symbols of our support. And at their core, they are based in love and respect."

Many of the 331 firefighters whose names are on the wall have died within the past year, officials said.

The memorial, created in 2011, is a tribute to the firefighters who died of illnesses related to their work in the rescue and recovery efforts at the World Trade Center.

The inscription on the memorial wall reads, "Dedicated to the memory of those who bravely served this department protecting life and property in the City of New York in the rescue and recovery effort at Manhattan Box 5-5-8087 World Trade Center."

"There's no consolation, no words. There's nothing we can say to replace the pain that they sustained in the experience throughout the years as we mourn further and further away from the September 11th attacks," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said at the service. "But they are heroes — not only those who were in the building, but those who responded after."

A total of 343 FDNY personnel died on 9/11.