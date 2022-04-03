×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: finland | nato | ally | russia | vladimirputin

Finland May Join NATO Quickly, No Referendum

Finland May Join NATO Quickly, No Referendum
Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin talks to the press as she arrives for the second day of a European Union (EU) summit at the EU Headquarters, in Brussels on March 25, 2022. (Ludovic Marin/AFP via Getty Images)

By    |   Sunday, 03 April 2022 11:50 AM

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has opened Finland's eyes to the urgent need to join NATO quickly this spring, without a referendum, according to Prime Minister Sanna Marin on Saturday.

"Russia is not the neighbor we thought it was," Marin told Social Democratic Party (SDP) delegates in Helsinki, according to Finnish broadcasting company YLE, urging Finland to decide to seek NATO membership "thoroughly but quickly" this spring.

"If the president or I voiced strong opinions on the issue, it would be the end of the debate," Marin added. "I believe it's very important that all of Finland's most central institutions are involved in the ongoing debate."

Marin added there were going to be consequences regardless of whether it stayed out of NATO or entered into it. Russia's Vladimir Putin has warned of Finland and Sweden entering NATO, but the invasion of Ukraine ultimately might put Finland's sovereignty at risk anyway.

Marin has not seen any opposition to Finland joining NATO among member countries, according to the report.

The Helsinki gathering Saturday among SDP delegates was called to form the party position on NATO membership, YLE reported.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has opened Finland's eyes to the urgent need to join NATO quickly this spring, without a referendum, according to Prime Minister Sanna Marin on Saturday.
finland, nato, ally, russia, vladimirputin
186
2022-50-03
Sunday, 03 April 2022 11:50 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved