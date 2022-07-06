Report: Pa. Senate Candidate Fetterman Used Taxpayer Funds on Pandemic Vacation

Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman used a security detail paid for with taxpayer funding on a vacation to the Jersey Shore in mid-2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, reports The Washington Free Beacon.

Fetterman, a Democrat and the current lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania, made the trip when the Pennsylvania Department of Health warned against nonessential travel to curb a surge in cases during the pandemic.

He was also advocating for strict coronavirus lockdowns, masking, and other measures at the time.

The trip, which took place from June 24-27, 2020, cost taxpayers $3,500 in overtime, food, and lodging for state police.

Fetterman campaign spokesman Joe Calvello told the Free Beacon that Alleghany County, where Fetterman resides, "was not in lock down" at the time of the trip. He also said the lawmaker has never asked for reimbursement for travel expenses and that spending on travel, food, conferences and office supplies during his first two years in office were cut from his budget.

"John and his family do take modest summer vacations like many folks in PA," Calvello told the Free Beacon.

Fetterman's security detail stayed at the Port-O-Call hotel during the trip.