Sen. Fetterman Hospitalized After Fall Near His Home

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., was hospitalized early Thursday after suffering a fall near his home in Braddock, according to a statement released by his office.

A spokesperson said the Pennsylvania Democrat collapsed during a morning walk after experiencing what doctors later identified as a ventricular fibrillation flare-up, which caused him to feel lightheaded and lose his balance.

Fetterman struck his face in the fall, resulting in minor injuries.

“Out of an abundance of caution, he was transported to a hospital in Pittsburgh,” the statement said.

Fetterman, known for his self-deprecating humor, offered a quip from his hospital room: “If you thought my face looked bad before, wait until you see it now!”

His office said the senator is “doing well” and is being kept under routine observation. Fetterman chose to remain hospitalized so doctors could adjust and “fine-tune” his medication regimen.

“Sen. Fetterman is grateful for the EMTs, doctors, and nurses who are providing his care,” the spokesperson added.

No timeline was given for his release.

Fetterman suffered a major stroke in May 2022 during his Senate campaign, leaving him with auditory processing challenges. In early 2023, he was hospitalized for weeks to receive treatment for clinical depression.