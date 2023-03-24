Fetterman Expected to Return to Senate 'Soon'

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., is expected to leave the hospital and return to his Senate duties "soon," but it will be at least another week, his office told NBC's WGAL 8.

An official timetable was not given for his return from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, which he checked into on Feb. 15 to seek treatment for clinical depression. The senator previously reported feeling lightheaded.

Fetterman prevailed against Dr. Mehmet Oz, his Republican challenger, in the November U.S. Senate election in Pennsylvania by 263,752 votes — or nearly five percentage points: 51.2% to 46.3%.

During the campaign season, he suffered a nearly fatal stroke, which has since caused auditory processing symptoms. Fetterman was using closed-captioning tools and real-time transcription to fulfill Senate duties before his hospitalization.

Sources told Time Magazine that Karen Gibson, the Senate's sergeant at arms, installed an adjustable display monitor at Fetterman's desk in the Senate chamber for live captioning purposes.

Earlier this month, Fetterman chief of staff Adam Jentleson said the senator was "well on his way to recovery" while visiting with him at Walter Reed to discuss rail safety legislation, the farm bill, and other matters.

"He's laser focused on PA & will be back soon," Jentleson tweeted, adding that Fetterman was grateful for all the well wishes.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters Thursday that he was unsure when Fetterman would return to his post, but the caucus wants "to give him the space to recuperate."

"He needs it; it's fair; it's right," the New York Democrat said. "There are other people in the Senate who have taken their time to recuperate, but I'm confident he's going to come back and be an outstanding and fine senator."