Senator Fetterman Home After Fall and Brief Hospitalization

U.S. Democratic Senator John Fetterman said on Saturday that he is now home after a Thursday fall that resulted in 20 stitches in his face.

Fetterman was hospitalized on Thursday after falling during an early morning walk. A ventricular fibrillation flare-up led to Senator Fetterman feeling light-headed and falling, a Fetterman spokesperson had said.

"20 stitches later and a full recovery, I'm back home," the Senator posted on his X.com account. Fetterman expressed his gratitude to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center. He closed his message with "See you back in DC."

Fetterman, known for his casual dress style that often includes wearing a hoodie, his outspoken opinions and his defiance of his party at times, was one of eight Democrats who joined with Republicans in the Senate earlier this week to back a deal to end the government shutdown.

Fetterman suffered a near-fatal stroke six months before being elected to Congress in 2022, and in 2023 checked into a hospital for treatment for clinical depression.