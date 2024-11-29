FEMA Nuclear Guide: Prevent Radiation Exposure

With Russian President Vladimir Putin threatening the use of nuclear weapons in his country's war against Ukraine, and with Middle East conflicts involving terrorist groups, the U.S. and its European allies are informing citizens how to respond should a nuclear attack occur.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has compiled a 258-page "Planning Guidance for Response to a Nuclear Detonation" that begins, "If a nuclear detonation occurred in an American city, it would be one of the most catastrophic incidents the United States (US) has ever experienced."

In its latest advice to "Be Prepared for a Nuclear Explosion," FEMA says a nuclear explosion "may occur with a few minutes warning or without warning."

"Nuclear explosions can cause significant damage and casualties from blast, heat, and radiation but you can keep your family safe by knowing what to do and being prepared if it occurs," the agency says.

"Fallout is most dangerous in the first few hours after the detonation when it is giving off the highest levels of radiation," the preparation document says. "It takes time for fallout to arrive back to ground level, often more than 15 minutes for areas outside of the immediate blast damage zones. This is enough time for you to be able to prevent significant radiation exposure …"

The document stresses three steps: get inside, stay inside, and stay tuned.

It's advised to remain indoors for at least 24 hours or until further instructions are given. Family members should not attempt to reunite with each other outside the house to avoid radiation exposure. People should stay informed through available media channels, which is essential to keep abreast of the situation and safety announcements.

Hawaii, Nevada, California, Arizona, and New York were identified as the most dangerous states to live in during a nuclear apocalypse, the Irish Star reported.

According to NoDepositDaily.com, Vermont would be the safest state in the event of a nuclear attack, closely followed by Maine, Louisiana, Wyoming, and New Hampshire.

If Putin and Russia's adversaries become involved in a nuclear war, there are certain countries that potentially could offer sanctuary, according to The Express. They include Antarctica, Iceland, New Zealand, Switzerland, Greenland, Indonesia, Argentina, Tuvalu, Bhutan, Chile, and South Africa.