GAO: Trump Broke the Law by Withholding FEMA Funds

By    |   Monday, 29 September 2025 07:32 PM EDT

The Government Accountability Office said Monday that the Trump administration violated the Impoundment Control Act when it withheld funds appropriated for the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

"Because FEMA has de-obligated and delayed the obligation or expenditure of funds without providing any justification or indicating a plan to implement these programs and move forward with the obligation and expenditure of funds, the withdrawals, holds, and reviews discussed below cannot be considered programmatic delays," the report said.

The Trump administration has repeatedly violated the Impoundment Control Act, which was enacted in 1974 to limit the president's ability to withhold or delay spending funds that Congress has appropriated.

This includes money for electric vehicle charging stations, museum and library programs, the Head Start early childhood education program, and FEMA's emergency food and shelter funds, according to the GAO.

The agency said it has found at least six violations this year.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


