×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: felon voting | 2024 | elections | democrats

Democrat Lawmakers Introduce Felon Voting Rights Bill

By    |   Wednesday, 06 December 2023 06:54 PM EST

Two Democratic lawmakers are proposing legislation aimed at securing voting rights for felons, which could affect nearly 4.6 million Americans, a press release noted.

Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., announced the Inclusive Democracy Act on Wednesday outside the United States Capitol with Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vt.

The bill would guarantee the right to vote in federal elections for all Americans, regardless of criminal conviction. It also requires those with past convictions to receive notice they are now eligible to vote.

"We must be just as relentless in protecting and expanding access to the ballot box, including for incarcerated citizens," Pressley said. "They have not forfeited their rights of citizenship, and so they deserve to have, to have their voices heard and to have access to the ballot."

Welch, meanwhile, suggested that Republicans are engaging in a "significant effort" to keep people from the ballot box by passing discriminatory voter laws, like limits to early and mail-in voting.

"If you can't win at the ballot box, don't let people vote. That has been a tactic in many of the states around the country, so it's not just here in Congress," Welch explained. "We're committed to full access to the ballot box as a birthright in this country."

Currently, 48 states have restrictions on which people with felonies can vote, with the details about how that is decided and carried differing significantly depending upon the state.

Liberal and left-wing activists have noted that the laws disproportionately affect Black Americans.

Black Americans make up around 38.6% of the incarcerated population but are around 13% of the total U.S. population, according to data collected earlier this month by the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Pressley's bill is unlikely to pass the Republican-controlled House. Still, even if it eventually becomes law, the bill will likely face legal challenges surrounding its constitutionality, as states control elections.

Luca Cacciatore | editorial.cacciatore@newsmax.com

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Two Democratic lawmakers are proposing legislation aimed at securing voting rights for felons, which could affect nearly 4.6 million Americans, a press release noted.
felon voting, 2024, elections, democrats
309
2023-54-06
Wednesday, 06 December 2023 06:54 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved