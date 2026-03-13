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Tags: federal reserve | trump | james boasberg | jerome powell | doj | subpoena

Judge Blocks DOJ Subpoena of Federal Reserve

Friday, 13 March 2026 03:57 PM EDT

A federal judge on Friday quashed Justice Department subpoenas issued to the Federal Reserve in January, a severe blow to an investigation that has already attracted strong criticism on Capitol Hill.

Judge James Boasberg said that a "mountain of evidence suggests" that the purpose of the subpoenas was simply to pressure the Fed to cut its key interest rate, as President Donald Trump has repeatedly demanded.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell revealed the investigation Jan. 11, prompting Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., to block consideration of Trump's pick to replace Powell as Fed chair when his term expires May 15.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


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A federal judge on Friday quashed Justice Department subpoenas issued to the Federal Reserve in January, a severe blow to an investigation that has already attracted strong criticism on Capitol Hill.
federal reserve, trump, james boasberg, jerome powell, doj, subpoena
98
2026-57-13
Friday, 13 March 2026 03:57 PM
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