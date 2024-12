The Food and Drug Administration has approved Merus NV's therapy that targets a particular gene, expanding treatment options for patients with hard-to-treat types of lung and pancreatic cancers, the health regulator said Wednesday.

The therapy, branded as Bizengri, targets the NRG1 gene, which is associated with formation and progression of several tumors.

It is the first approved therapy for patients with the type of non-small-cell lung cancer and pancreatic adenocarcinoma harboring an NRG1 gene fusion.