FDA Recalls Hand Sanitizer Over Possible Toxin

A batch of hand sanitizer was recalled after it was found to contain a toxin that can cause seizures and blindness.

The Food and Drug Administration found undeclared methanol, which is a toxic type of alcohol that can kill if ingested, in Adam's Polishes hand gels.

Methanol is a type of alcohol used for making plastics, car parts, paints and building materials. People who accidentally drink these hand sanitizers are risking coma, seizures, permanent blindness, permanent damage to the central nervous system and death, according to the FDA.

There have not been any reports of illness from the product so far, but the FDA has noted instances where ingesting methanol-based products have led to blindness, hospitalizations and death.

The company is voluntarily recalling batch 133475, in addition to 19 other batches as a precautionary measure.The FDA said that anyone who owns any of the recalled products should throw them out immediately.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, methanol can be absorbed into the body via inhalation, ingestion, skin contact or eye contact; and symptoms may not show until one to 72 hours after ingesting it. Ingestion of methanol can lead to amnesia, vomiting, anorexia, diarrhea, abnormal liver function and hallucinations.

The FDA said that anyone who has come into contact with the product should contact their doctor or health care provider should they have any symptoms.