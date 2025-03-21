Conservative Groups Urge FCC to End Harris Interview Probe

Conservative advocacy groups on Thursday asked the Federal Communications Commission to reject a news distortion complaint over CBS's "60 Minutes" interview with then-Vice President Kamala Harris that aired in October.

The Center for Individual Freedom, Americans for Tax Reform, Taxpayers Protection Alliance and other groups called on FCC Chair Brendan Carr to end the investigation into the unit of Paramount Global, saying an "adverse ruling against CBS would constitute regulatory overreach and advance precedent that can be weaponized by future FCCs."

The FCC is reviewing whether the broadcast violates "news distortion" rules. Though the agency is prohibited from censorship or infringing the First Amendment rights of media, broadcasters cannot intentionally distort the news.

The groups also urged the FCC to "take steps to curtail the commission’s ability to engage in content-based regulation and reviews."

The groups said there were legitimate concerns about prior actions aimed against conservatives but said the better course was to eliminate rules on news distortion complaints.

"We understand and appreciate why many conservatives would seek to now 'level the playing field' and subject other media organizations - such as CBS’s parent company Paramount - to the same regulatory cudgel that has long afflicted conservative media," the groups said.

Carr said in an email to Reuters he was rejecting the groups' request to immediately dismiss the complaint against CBS. "The FCC’s review of the complaint against CBS remains active and ongoing," he said.

The American Civil Liberties Union said separately there was no basis to investigate. "To conduct an investigation into news distortion without a shred of evidence appears intended to harass CBS and chill those putting forth disfavored viewpoints," the group said.

CBS, which is owned by Paramount Global, said earlier this month that sanctioning the company over the interview "would blatantly violate the First Amendment by substituting the government’s editorial judgment for that of CBS and its journalists."

A complaint alleges CBS violates the FCC's rules on "news distortion." The network broadcast a portion of Harris' answer on "Face the Nation" and a different one on "60 Minutes."

CBS turned over the unredacted video and transcript to the FCC that made it public as did the broadcaster.

President Donald Trump has sued CBS for $20 billion over the broadcast. Paramount is seeking FCC approval for an $8.4-billion merger with Skydance Media.

Last month, the FCC reinstated complaints about the "60 Minutes" interview with Harris, as well as about how Walt Disney's ABC News moderated the pre-election TV debate between then-President Joe Biden and Trump, as well as against Comcast's NBC for letting Harris appear on "Saturday Night Live" shortly before the election she lost to Trump. The prior FCC chair rejected those complaints.