FCC Chair Agrees With Trump: Fire NBC Host Meyers

Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr amplified a call from President Donald Trump for NBC to fire late-night television host Seth Meyers.

Carr on Saturday reposted a Truth Social post by Trump that read: "Late Night with Seth Meyers is suffering from an incurable case of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

"He was viewed last night in an uncontrollable rage, likely due to the fact that his 'show' is a Ratings DISASTER. Aside from everything else, Meyers has no talent, and NBC should fire him, IMMEDIATELY!"

The FCC is an independent agency that regulates radio, TV, wire, satellite and cable across the country. It can fine broadcasters for indecency but has limited authority over content.

"The limitations on the FCC's power to restrict or ban speech begin with the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which decrees that the federal government 'shall make no law … abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press," its website reads.

Meyers has repeatedly criticized Trump in his monologues, including on the Jeffrey Epstein matter, the government shutdown, giant gold curtains in the White House, and a photo of the president's non-response to a person fainting in the Oval Office, among other things.

Trump in August slammed NBC for renewing Meyers' contract.

"There is a sick rumor going around that Fake News NBC extended the contract of one of the least talented Late Night television hosts out there, Seth Meyers," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "He has no Ratings, Talent, or Intelligence, and the Personality of an insecure child.

"So, why would Fake News NBC extend this dope's contract. I don't know, but I'll definitely be finding out!!!"

NBC revealed in May that Meyers' hosting gig on the "Late Night with Seth Meyers" had been extended through 2028.

Lisa Macpherson, policy director at the consumer advocacy group Public Knowledge, told NPR Carr's intervention is "a distortion of the FCC's authorities in an effort to force the media to toe the line for President Trump."

Former congressman and free speech advocate Justin Amash wrote on X: "The government shouldn't be pressuring companies with respect to late night hosts, comedians, or anyone else for monologues, commentary, or jokes — whether their words are insightful, ignorant, funny, boring, politically neutral, or politically biased."