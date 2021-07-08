×
fbi | task force | officer | ambush | shot | killed

FBI Task Force Officer Shot and Killed in Indiana Ambush

(Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 08 July 2021 10:29 AM

An FBI Task Force officer was shot and killed in an ambush outside an FBI building in Terre Haute, Indiana, police say.

The incident occurred around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, FBI Task Force officer Greg Ferency was “ambushed and fatally shot” at the FBI Indianapolis Resident Agency in Terre Haute, Indiana, according to a statement from FBI Indianapolis Special Agent Paul Keenan.

Authorities said another FBI agent shot and wounded the alleged gunman, who was hospitalized.

The shooter's motive is not yet known, authorities said.

This report contains material from Newsmax wire services.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Thursday, 08 July 2021 10:29 AM
