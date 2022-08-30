FBI Worker in Utah Charged With Sexually Abusing Girls

An employee with the Salt Lake City division of the FBI was arrested and charged last week with sexually abusing several children.

Robert Alexander Smith, 65, was arrested Wednesday at his home in Stansbury Park, Utah, where the alleged abuse is believed to have occurred. According to KSL-TV, Utah authorities booked Smith after the Tooele County Sheriff's Office investigated. The inquiry included interviews with five girls who accuse Smith of sexual abuse.

"He was booked on four counts of aggravated sex abuse of a child without incident," court documents state.

According to Fox 13, the federal employee was charged with "four 1st-degree felony counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, four class-A misdemeanor counts of lewdness involving a child, and two class-B misdemeanor counts of lewdness."

Smith's arrest was first indicated when one of the girls, who was 6 or 7 years old at the time of the alleged abuse, told her mother about something "very uncomfortable." The girl told investigators that Smith asked her to touch him multiple times under his clothes in 2020.

Another girl said that Smith asked her to do the same to him, and still others stated that Smith touched them inappropriately under their clothes.

The National Pulse reported that the girls range in age from preteen to high school.

"We are aware of the arrest of an FBI employee,'' the bureau stated. ''The FBI takes allegations of misconduct very seriously. As such, the incident has been referred to the FBI's Internal Affairs Section."