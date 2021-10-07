×
FBI, San Francisco Police Say Zodiac Killer Case Still Open

In this May 3, 2018, file photo, a San Francisco Police Department wanted bulletin and copies of letters sent to the San Francisco Chronicle by a man who called himself Zodiac are displayed in San Francisco. (Eric Risberg, File/AP)

Thursday, 07 October 2021 03:41 PM

The Federal Bureau of Investigation on Thursday declared the Zodiac Killer case is still open, dismissing claims from a group of cold-case specialists who argue they've identified the killer.

''The Zodiac Killer case remains open. We have no new information to share,'' the FBI's San Francisco office told The Hill

''At this time we are not identifying potential suspects for this open investigation," Officer Adam Lobsinger, a spokesperson for the San Francisco Police Department, also told The Hill in a statement.

Dubbed the Case Breakers, a group of specialists said in a statement Wednesday they think they've learned the identity of the Zodiac Killer as Gary Poste, a man who died three years ago.

The Zodiac Killer is believed to be responsible for at least five murders in Northern California in 1968 and 1969. Case Breakers said he also killed an 18-year-old woman in Riverside in 1966.

The Zodiac Killer, who was never caught, gained notoriety by writing letters to police and local media boasting of the killings up until 1974. Claiming to have killed as many as 37 people, he also wrote some letters in code and included bloody bits of clothing as proof of the acts.

Thursday, 07 October 2021 03:41 PM
