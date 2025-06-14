FBI Offering $50K Reward in Minnesota Lawmaker Shootings

The FBI on Saturday offered a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Vance Boelter, the suspect being sought in connection with the assassination of a Minnesota Democrat state legislator and the attempted assassination of a state senator.

A manhunt continues in search of Boelter, the suspect in the killings of Democrat State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark Hortman, each of whom died of multiple gunshot wounds, and in the shootings of Democrat state Sen. John Hoffman, who was shot several along with his wife, Yvette, who both survived the attack, reports The New York Times.

The lawmakers were both shot early Saturday in their homes.

Boelter, 57, is listed on a website of a Minnesota-based private security group as the director of security patrols.

Police said that the suspect in the shootings was impersonating a police officer and was driving what appeared to be a police vehicle. According to the security group's website, "we drive the same make and model of vehicles that many police departments use in the U.S."

Boelter had also served on the state Workforce Development Board along with Hoffman. He had been appointed to the board several times by Minnesota governors.

Meanwhile, a list found in Boelter's car included about 70 potential targets, according to a federal law enforcement official.