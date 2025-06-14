WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: fbi | reward | minnesota | melissa hortman | assassination | vance boelter | suspect

FBI Offering $50K Reward in Minnesota Lawmaker Shootings

By    |   Saturday, 14 June 2025 08:07 PM EDT

The FBI on Saturday offered a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Vance Boelter, the suspect being sought in connection with the assassination of a Minnesota Democrat state legislator and the attempted assassination of a state senator.

A manhunt continues in search of Boelter, the suspect in the killings of Democrat State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark Hortman, each of whom died of multiple gunshot wounds, and in the shootings of Democrat state Sen. John Hoffman, who was shot several along with his wife, Yvette, who both survived the attack, reports The New York Times.

The lawmakers were both shot early Saturday in their homes.

Boelter, 57, is listed on a website of a Minnesota-based private security group as the director of security patrols.

Police said that the suspect in the shootings was impersonating a police officer and was driving what appeared to be a police vehicle. According to the security group's website, "we drive the same make and model of vehicles that many police departments use in the U.S."

Boelter had also served on the state Workforce Development Board along with Hoffman. He had been appointed to the board several times by Minnesota governors.

Meanwhile, a list found in Boelter's car included about 70 potential targets, according to a federal law enforcement official.

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The FBI on Saturday offered a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Vance Boelter, the suspect being sought in connection with the assassination of a Minnesota Democrat state legislator.
fbi, reward, minnesota, melissa hortman, assassination, vance boelter, suspect
225
2025-07-14
Saturday, 14 June 2025 08:07 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved